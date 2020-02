Police in Aurora, Mo. say two drivers died in a crash Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the crash on U.S. 60, just west of Lawrence County Road 2210 around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say a pickup driven by a Monett, Mo. man, 92, was traveling westbound when his truck hit the guardrail before the railroad bridge. The truck returned to the roadway, striking a sedan driven by a man, 22, from Crane, Mo.

Both drivers died at the scene. Police have not released the victims names.