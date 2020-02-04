2 die in Tuesday morning house fire in Washburn, Mo.

Firefighters say a child, and a 24-year-old man died in a house fire in Washburn, Mo.

Two other victims suffered serious injuries in the fire. Emergency crews transported them to Mercy in Springfield. One woman survived the fire. She is the grandmother of the child.

According to Washburn Fire Department Chief Danny Dalton, the fire started inside a mobile home just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. The home is located west of Washburn, about a quarter of a mile off State Highway UU.

Chief Dalton says the cause of the fire unknown. Investigators may never know the cause since the home burned to the ground.

Washburn Fire Department was assisted by Exeter, Seligman, and Cassville Fire Departments.