The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing two near Halltown on I-44.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-44 at near the 58 mile marker around 5 a.m.

Investigators say Curtis Cummins, 55, of Rogersville, Mo., and Marvin D. Olive, 62, of Macomb, Mo. died in the crash. Investigators say Cummins lost control of his car and struck a cable barrier. The car then overturned into an embankment.