2 business owners, PTO join forces to pay off all school lunch debt in Republic, Mo.

Parents in the Republic School District received some good news Thursday amid tough economic times.

The Republic Elementary and Middle School PTOs joined forces with Inviktus Salon, The Black Lab Coffee Company and other donors to pay off the entire district's lunch debt. The debt added up to more than $2,700.

The Republic PTO posted the news to Facebook Thursday morning.

"We thought families needed one less thing to worry about whenever school resumes. We are praying for everyone during this difficult time. #Repmo."