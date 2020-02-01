15 Fun Facts: How well do you know Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are less than 24 hours away from taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes, the 2018 National Football League Most Valuable Player, has quickly emerged as one of the league's high-profile quarterbacks as the Chiefs compete for their first Super Bowl title in a half-century.

We pulled 15 fun facts about Patrick Mahomes II, who wears uniform number 15, ahead of the Super Bowl:

1. Mahomes will become the first Super Bowl starting quarterback from a university in Texas (Texas Tech).

2. In just four career playoff games, Mahomes has 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions, making him only quarterback in NFL history who currently has double-digit TD passes without an interception in his playoff career.

3. In three of his four playoff starts, Mahomes has at least 290 pass yards and three touchdown passes without an interception. The only two other quarterbacks to do that more often are former Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

4. In his MVP season, Mahomes strung together an NFL-record eight consecutive 300-plus passing yard games.

5. Mahomes became the youngest player to toss six touchdowns in a game, a feat which he accomplished on Sept. 16, 2018 against the Steelers one day before his 23rd birthday.

6. While at Texas Tech, Mahomes set records for single-game yards of total offense (819) and tied a single-game passing yardage record that same game (734) on Oct. 22, 2016.

7. During the throwing drills at the 2017 NFL Combine, Mahomes' passes clocked at 60 mph, tied for the fastest pass ever recorded at the NFL combine.

8. Mahomes played football, basketball and baseball at Whitehouse High School and was honored as the Max Preps Male-Athlete of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

9. In his senior year of high school football, Mahomes finished wit 15 rushing touchdowns, 948 rushing yards, 50 passing touchdowns, and 4619 passing yards.

10. After throwing a 16-strikeout no-hitter in his senior year of high school, Mahomes was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the MLB Draft in 2014.

11. Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., played in seven Major League Baseball seasons with six different teams.

12. Mahomes surpassed Tom Brady as the leader in NFL player sales this season, which includes jerseys and other licensed NFL player products.

13. Following his MVP season, Mahomes signed endorsement deals with Hunt's, Oakley, Essentia Water, Hy-Vee, State Farm, DirectTV, and Adidas.

14. Mahomes was also chosen as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20, becoming the first Chiefs player to be on the video game's cover.

15. Mahomes, who wore uniform No. 5 throughout high school and college sports, switched to 15 after 5 was being used by former Pro Bowl kicker Cairo Santos in 2017.

