14 year old killed in accidental shooting in Baxter County, Ark.

A 14-year old girl is dead, after an accidental shooting near Mountain Home, Ar. It happened on Friday, April 3, around six o'clock in the evening, near Lake Norfork.

The sheriff's office says a 911 call came in from another 14 year old girl, saying she was playing with her father's gun and accidentally shot her friend.

Emergency personnel responded, and attempted to revive the girl, but she died at the scene.

Sheriff's Investigators were told that the two girls were playing hide and seek inside the house. One of the girls went into a downstairs bedroom and found the rifle, which she believed to be unloaded. When the girl showed her friend, the gun accidentally discharged. There were no adults at the house when the shooting took place.

The victim's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock for autopsy to confirm cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected. The victim's name has not been released.