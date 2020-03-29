101-year-old Italian man released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

(KY3/KSPR) -- A 101-year-old Italian man was released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 within the past week, CNN reports.

"Mr. P.," as the man is called, was brought to a hospital in the northeastern Italian city of Rimini last week, after his test came back positive, according to the city's deputy mayor, Gloria Lisi.

His family brought him home Thursday evening after he was medically cleared, according to CNN.

Mr. P was born in 1919, during the Spanish flu pandemic, which is estimated to have killed as many as 50 million people across the world.

