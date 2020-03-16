10 things you can do to manage coronavirus at home

ATLANTA (Gray News) - As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, you or someone in your household may get sick.
The CDC says there are steps you can take to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community. (Source: CDC)
Matthew Reynolds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.
1. Stay home
People who are mildly sick with COVID-19 can isolate at home during their illness. Restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.
2. Monitor your symptoms carefully
If they worsen, contact your healthcare provider for instructions.
3. Rest and stay hydrated
You should do this any time you’re sick.
4. Call ahead
If you have a medical appointment, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help their office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
5. If your symptoms are severe, call 911
If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the dispatch personnel that you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19.