1 woman dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Applebee's in Missouri

Authorities say a man has been arrested in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded, including a firefighter, at an Applebee's restaurant in suburban St. Louis.

St. John police Chief Robert Connell says a man walked into the St. John restaurant about 9:20 p.m. Monday and opened fire. Connell says it appears that he targeted two women, killing one and leaving the other with non-life threatening injuries.

KTVI reports that the motive is unknown. Kinloch Fire Chief Kevin Stewart says the third victim was a firefighter who was shot while eating at a different table with other first responders.