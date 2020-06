The highway patrol says Boyd Hill, 29, of Isabella was killed in a crash southeast of Thornfield Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say Hill ran off highway Z, his pickup overturned. Hill was partially ejected from the truck.

A 7-year-old boy is at a Springfield hospital with serous injuries. A 3-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl are being treated for minor injuries.

The patrol says nobody was wearing a seatbelt.