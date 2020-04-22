1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Eldon, Mo.

A man suffered serious injuries in an officer-involved shooting in Eldon, Mo. Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Eldon Police Department and the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to 211 North Leeds Avenue at 4 a.m. for a report of a hostage situation.

Two women told dispatchers they were in a closet, hiding from a man with knives and gasoline. Investigators say when officers arrived at the home, the man began throwing knives, failing to obey commands. One trooper then fired a shot, hitting the man.

The man is hospitalized at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Investigators have not released his identity.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continue to investigate this incident.