Laclede County authorities seek 1, arrest another in burglary case

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Lebanon man for a burglary and stealing in February.

Jody Wayne Dismang, 29, of Lebanon and Jeremy Dame, 40, of Lebanon each face charges for the morning burglary of a home in which they stole a variety of items, including two guns. Deputies recovered most of the items, however, not the guns.

“Their method of operation during this burglary was to go to the front door of a residence and ring the door bell, or knock on the door. If someone answered the door, they made up a story saying they were looking for someone, they did this until they would find a place to hit where no one was at home,” said Sheriff David Millsap. Home security surveillance from the victim, as well as security footage from neighboring homes, where the two would knock on the door, and two eye witnesses that put them in the neighborhood of the Pine Tree burglary.

Deputies arrested Dame. Dismang remains on the run. Investigators say

Dismang has a lengthy criminal history and is currently on parole. Authorities released him from prison in January. Dame too has a criminal history.