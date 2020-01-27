US says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US Air Force plane

A U.S. official says that a mystery crash in eastern Afghanistan was a U.S. military plane.

The official spoke on background to provide details not publicly released, adding that the military aircraft crashed in the Ghazni province and an investigation of its causes was ongoing.

Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to suggest the aircraft was a U.S. Air Force electronic surveillance plane.

The Taliban control much of the province and all of the area of the crash site.

Monday’s plane crash is not expected to derail U.S.-Taliban peace talks if it turns out to have been an accident.

