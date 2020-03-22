Confirmed COVID-19 case at Whiteman Air Force Base

There is one confirmed, positive case of COVID-19 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The case was confirmed Saturday, March 21, and involves an adult, non-military member.

According to officials, Whiteman AFB will remain at "Health Protection Condition BRAVO," meaning there are no immediate, additional restrictions in place. However, officials said they may be implemented in the future.

Sunday morning, leadership from Team Whiteman, stated they are actively monitoring the situation and working closely with our neighbors and community partners.

“This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is paramount and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions.”

Officials are reminding airmen, their families, and civilians to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, limit contact with those who have been sick, and avoid gatherings of 10 or more. Anyone feeling ill at Whiteman AFB should call the local nurse line at 660-687-1537.