www.kspr.com

National

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Report shows govt vulnerabilities to hackers

A new report shows small city and county governments and school districts are struggling to keep your information safe from hackers.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Mild temps through the new year before the cold returns

Long range models point toward much colder air by the middle of next week.

The Latest: White House condemns Istanbul 'terrorist attack'

The government says the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.

Weather

TRACK storms on KSPR's Interactive Radar

Local

The New Year begins with extreme fire danger

National

Church posts blunt message about distracted driving after deadly crash

Local

TAKE THE TEST What should be your New Year's resolution?

Local

TAKE THE QUIZ: New Year's Day trivia

National

WATCH EAGLE CAM: American bald eagles about to hatch in Florida

Local

PHOTOS: Dry, windy conditions fuel brush fires around the Ozarks

Weather

Viewer Pictures

National

2016 Year in Review: Politics

Sports

Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for title

Weather

Unseasonably warm air continues for the new year

Contests

Andy's Frozen Custard College Bowl Games

State

MoDOT Traveler information Map

Sports

Alabama wears down Washington for 24-7 victory in Peach Bowl

International

Russian hacking code found on Vermont utility computer

Sports

Johnson, Dixon help Bears outlast Indiana State in overtime

Offbeat

Rome theater fires orchestral director for denying Santa

National

WATCH: First of two bald eagle chicks hatches in Florida

Load More Stories
 

KSPR Livestream

Watch KSPR newscasts live or on a loop all day.

You are watching a stream of KSPR News. If the newscast is not live, we will loop the previous newscast. Also, he screen will appear in black or play an online commercial during breaks.

Most Popular

Palestinian president ready to work with Trump for peace

New constitutional carry law effective New Year’s Day

Mexican man charged with rape in Kansas had 19 deportations, removals

WATCH: First of two bald eagle chicks hatches in Florida

Federal ruling doesn't give law enforcement authority to shoot dogs for barking or moving

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84

TAKE THE QUIZ: New Year's Day trivia

Large barn fire on south Springfield, Ozark line

IN MEMORIAM: Remembering the notable people who died in 2016

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Mild temps through the new year before the cold returns

KSPR News Facebook
loading...