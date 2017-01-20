MSU got a game-high 24 points from Dequon Miller, who posted a career high for the second straight game.
The oldest photo we have of a presidential inauguration comes from James Buchanan's 1857 swearing-in.
An area of low pressure moves through the region.
An area of low pressure tracks east bringing showers in to the Ozarks overnight.
Watch KSPR newscasts live or on a loop all day.
You are watching a stream of KSPR News. If the newscast is not live, we will loop the previous newscast. Also, he screen will appear in black or play an online commercial during breaks.