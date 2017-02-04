www.kspr.com

Lady Bears stay perfect on Valley road at Wichita

Lexi Hughes scored 18 of her season-high 22 points in the second half to help the Lady Bears rally from an eight-point third-quarter deficit for a 65-60 victory at Wichita State Sunday afternoon inside Koch Arena.

Trump Administration fighting in court to preserve travel restrictions

The ruling by a U.S. District Court judge to temporarily block President Trump's seven-nation travel ban will remain in place -- at least for now.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Warmer air in the works

A warming trend arrives soon.

Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote

Vice President Mike Pence says he fully expects billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos will be confirmed as education secretary with his tie-breaking vote.

Governor to sign Right to Work bill in Springfield Monday

Couple celebrates 60th anniversary in car where they first met

Springfield PD investigate 3 killings in week

Crash in north Springfield knocks out power to dozens of customers

US troops stationed overseas get slice of home on Super Bowl Sunday

Shyamalan's 'Split' leads box office for third weekend

Dog severely injured after being thrown from car gets new home

Boaters warned of low levels on some lakes in Arkansas

Britain to mark Queen Elizabeth II's record 65-year reign

Pope prepares video message for Super Bowl

Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl show might be her only in 2017

Woman, 86, killed on one-car crash in Pulaski County

Appeals court rules no travel ban for now

Fire marshal: man admits to setting 16 car, dumpster fires

DOJ asks court to stay order on travel ban

