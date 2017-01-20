www.kspr.com

Sports

Missouri State holds off Bradley for 100th all-time win at JQH Arena

MSU got a game-high 24 points from Dequon Miller, who posted a career high for the second straight game.

WATCH: What the inauguration looked like in 1857

The oldest photo we have of a presidential inauguration comes from James Buchanan's 1857 swearing-in.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Showers and storms overnight

An area of low pressure moves through the region.

Storms possible tonight

An area of low pressure tracks east bringing showers in to the Ozarks overnight.

Local

Ava police warn of scammers pretending to be utility collectors

Weather

TRACK storms on KSPR's Interactive Radar

National

New device monitors heart and lung sounds at home

Trump protest

Dozens of protestors against Trump marched in Springfield

Budget cuts mean less sheriff's deputies in Lawrence County

Local

Deadline nears to sign up for health insurance

Sports

Mississippi holds off Missouri in 75-71 win

National

More than 500,000 join Women's March on Washington

National

TAKE THE QUIZ: How much do you know about Donald J. Trump?

Weather

Viewer Pictures

National

How to separate conjoined twins

Environment

Study: No evidence of manure leak at Arkansas hog farm

National

WATCH: President Trump visits CIA headquarters

National

Pentagon's new chief reports for first day of duty

Local

City of Springfield names new Finance director

Local

PHOTOS: Marchers in Springfield join national effort

National

George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses

Inauguration

Israeli president invites Trump to Israel

National

Firefighters mount search for tornado victims; 4 dead in Mississippi

Education

Greitens pushing school choice for special needs students

