Fire

Mystery of 16 fires outside apartment complex is solved

A fire marshal says Ned Zitting confessed to starting eight vehicle fires and eight Dumpster fires over 16 months outside Franciscan Villa in central Springfield.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Major warmup on the way

Soaring temperatures early next week.

How to cool off during a heated argument

Over the last month, two arguments between couples have turned deadly in Springfield. We asked the experts about what all couples can do to prevent an argument from getting out of hand.

TRACK storms on KSPR's Interactive Radar

KSPR's Interactive radar tracks stormy weather across the Ozarks.

Crime

Man who robbed, bound up woman left behind 5 fingerprints

Weather

Friday evening weather - Warming back up

National

Brothers rush into burning trailer to rescue neighbors' pets

Drury mourns life of swimmer after medical emergency

2nd Annual Springfield Polar Plunge

Boy finds rattlesnake in a toilet

Local

Missouri State University approves tuition hike for fall semester

Contests

How Much do you know about Valentine’s Day?

Local

Drury mourns life of swimmer after medical emergency in the pool

Weather

Viewer Pictures

Entertainment

TAKE QUIZ: How much do you know about past Oscar winners?

National

School bus driver recognized for 55 years of dedicated service

Crime

Woman is charged with beating husband to death with crowbar

National

'Obamacare' sign-ups show slippage in preliminary report

Crime

Teen is charged for fatal shooting of 2nd teen in Springfield

Local

Gallery owner plans peaceful, paintful demonstration

Sports

St. Louis bans smokeless tobacco at Busch, other venues

Sports

Missouri's Odom hires brother to coach linebackers

National

Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaul

Inauguration

State says fewer than 60,000 visas revoked under order

Local

Man arrested after hitting several cars in traffic

