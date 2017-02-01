www.kspr.com

State

Coroner's jury recommends charges for teenager's suicide

Witnesses testified the boy had been bullied for years at school and at work before he shot himself outside his family's home in December.

Ex-SBU football player is charged for beating at group home

Police say they became aware of a video shared on Facebook of the incident in mid-January.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Cooler air on the move

Highs in the 30s for some by Thursday.

Missouri S&T confirms case of mumps

Students at the Rolla school are urged to contact health officials if they believe they may be infected.

Weather

TRACK storms on KSPR's Interactive Radar

Crime

Police ID man shot dead in home in northwest Springfield

National

Hospitalized veteran pleads for help getting home

Blunt calls on Democrats to approve cabinet nominees

Police investigate deadly shooting in central Springfield

President Trump nominates Gorsuch

Local

Members of Congress want to sell millions of acres of public land

State

Arkansas bill aims to force Amazon to collect sales taxes

International

Vatican expands criticism of Trump's travel ban

National

Arkansas Senator calls on Dems to vote on EPA nominee

Weather

Viewer Pictures

National

Goggled dog makes drivers smile

Entertainment

TAKE QUIZ: How much do you know about past Oscar winners?

National

SEE IT: Woman's pet python gets stuck in ear lobe

Sports

National Signing Day Central

Local

Senior citizens or millennials: Whom gets scammed more?

Local

Springfield homeless survey found 165 with 'no shelter'

Contests

Red Carpet Movie Awards

National

Sessions nomination advances to full Senate

National

Republicans change rule to back Price, Mnuchin

Economy

US auto sales seen lower in January; GM, Ford post declines

Load More Stories
 

KSPR Livestream

Watch KSPR newscasts live or on a loop all day.

You are watching a stream of KSPR News. If the newscast is not live, we will loop the previous newscast. Also, he screen will appear in black or play an online commercial during breaks.

Most Popular

Missouri executes man for 3 murders near Vichy in 1998

Rapper killed in triple shooting near St. Louis restaurant

Police ID man shot dead in home in northwest Springfield

Fatal motorcycle wreck, one year later

Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Springfield

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for 'can you hear me' scam

Missouri lawmakers push for 1 license plate instead of 2

MSU holds memorial for slain freshman football player

Lebanon-area woman wakes up to man in her bathroom with crowbar

Southwest Baptist University dismisses 2 football players after video of abuse surfaces

KSPR News Facebook
loading...