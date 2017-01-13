www.kspr.com

Business

Regulators scale back oil pipeline safety rules after industry cost objections

The new rules include more rigorous inspections but eliminate an earlier proposal for companies to immediately repair cracks and other problems.

Firefighters find body in burned home near Mountain Home

investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Much warmer with some storms possible

Soaring close to 60 today with a few thunderstorms possible.

VIDEO: Kansas trooper survives close call on icy highway

The roads in the area were icy because of freezing rain.

International

AERIAL VIDEO: Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills at least 37

Weather

TRACK storms on KSPR's Interactive Radar

National

Spotting fake written prescriptions difficult for many pharmacists

More rain than ice in Christian County

CU outages

Icy conditions Friday in Marshfield

WeatherEDGE

Ice threat lingers for some Midwest states; storms in Texas

Contests

Bedford Camera & Video Spirit of the Game Contest

Local

Child dies in accidental shooting at Carthage home

Weather

Much warmer with storms possible

Weather

Viewer Pictures

National

Police officers purchase body cams on own dime

Sports

Steelers defeat the Chiefs without scoring a touchdown

Local

Deputies capture man accused of stabbing three in Camden County

Weather

Fog & rain overnight

Sports

Courage defines late Missouri State running back Richard Nelson's life

Local

Pipeline leak leads to oil spill in Lawrence County

Local

MSU tailback shot and killed near Las Vegas home

Crime

Man sought after alleged shooting involving central Missouri trooper

Weather

PICTURES: Ice storm damage in Lebanon

Local

Cleanup begins for homeowners impacted by ice in the Ozarks

