A fire marshal says Ned Zitting confessed to starting eight vehicle fires and eight Dumpster fires over 16 months outside Franciscan Villa in central Springfield.
Soaring temperatures early next week.
Over the last month, two arguments between couples have turned deadly in Springfield. We asked the experts about what all couples can do to prevent an argument from getting out of hand.
