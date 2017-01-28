www.kspr.com

Mild & breezy start to the week

A strong southerly flow funnels much warmer air to the Ozarks.

MSU holds memorial for slain freshman football player

Missouri State University remembered Richard Nelson, the 18-year-old football player shot to death in his hometown of Las Vegas.

WEATHER RUNDOWN: Warmer air moves in for part of the week

Southwesterly flow sets up bringing in a warmer air mass

Protests build nationwide against Trump immigration policy

For a second consecutive day, protesters are rallying across the nation after President Trump issued an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

TRACK storms on KSPR's Interactive Radar

PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Fire destroys home near Branson West

Woman lives six days without lungs

MSU holds memorial for slain freshman football player

ACLU chief says immigration order illegal

Protests build across the nation against immigration policy

ACLU lawyers work to identify, reach detainees

Arkansas lawmakers' expenses decline as salaries increase

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

Senate panel to vote on Trump's pick for health secretary

Viewer Pictures

Message in a bottle found more than 20 years later

TAKE QUIZ: How much do you know about past Oscar winners?

US soldier killed in raid on al-Qaida in Yemen

New York federal judge issues temporary stay of President Trump's immigration ban

SW Springfield on the lookout after attempted child abduction

Federer wins men's Australian Open

Iran responds to U.S. ban with its own ban

Wright County inmates evacuated after jail cell fire

Snow flurries tonight

Neosho takes COC-Large conference title

